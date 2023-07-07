Oshoala Shortlisted For 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has been shortlisted for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

France Football made the announcement on their Ballon d’Or Twitter handle on Friday.

The Barcelona star was nominated for the Socrates award category of the Ballon d’Or.

The Socrates award which was created in 2022 and named after late Brazil football legend Socrates, identify the best solidarity actions carried out by committee champions.

She was nominated alongside four other players for the award.

Other players in the running for the award are Vinicius (Brazil/ Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).

The reigning African women’s Player of the Year was also a nominee for the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Meanwhile, the nominees in the categories for the men, women, Yachine Trophy and Kopa Trophy of the Ballon d’Or award will be announced on September 6.

Oshoala is currently in Australia with the…