Xhaka Joins Leverkusen On Permanent Transfer

Arsenal have confirmed that Granit Xhaka has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent transfer.

Xhaka’s departure was announced by Arsenal in a statement released on Thursday.

Signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka leaves Arsenal after seven years.

“Granit Xhaka has joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent transfer,” Arsenal said.

“The midfielder signed for us in May 2016 and has made 297 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting 29 times. A two-time FA Cup winner, he also won the FA Community Shield twice during his time with the club.

“The Switzerland national team captain, he has represented his country at all levels and has made 115 senior appearances to date, scoring 13 goals. The 30-year-old has played in two UEFA European Championships and three FIFA World Cups and is currently the second-most-capped player in Switzerland’s history.

“Granit was born in Switzerland to Albanian parents with Kosovan heritage and, as…