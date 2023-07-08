AC Milan Agree Deal With Chelsea For Winger

Serie A giants, AC Milan, have reached an agreement with Premier League club Chelsea for the transfer of Christian Pulisic this summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan will disburse €20 million for the American including add-ons.

With all the details of the deal confirmed, the 24-year-old will sign a four-year contract with Milan.

Both parties are looking to finalise the deal before the start of AC Milan’s pre-season camp at their Milanello Sports Centre training arena on Monday, July 10.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the winter window of 2019. He had a tally of one goal and one assist in the 2022/2023 Premier League.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season with 44 points from 38 games.

AC Milan garnered 70 points from 38 matches to finish in fourth place in the 2022/23 Serie A.

By Toju Sote

