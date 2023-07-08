Alba Set To Join Messi At Inter Miami

Spanish defender Jordi Alba has agreed a deal to join former teammate Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this summer transfer window.

According to the Miami Herald, all the personal terms and details have been agreed upon.

Messi moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami this summer and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also transferred to the same American club.

Alba is the third former Barcelona player to be transferred to Inter Miami this summer window as he signs a two and a half year contract.

Tata Martino who coached Barcelona in the 2013/14 season was appointed as Inter Miami’s gaffer after Messi joined the team.

Alba was a Barcelona player from 2011 to 2023 and he won the 2014/15 treble with the club.

He racked up two goals and three assists in 24 Laliga matches last season.

Barcelona won the 2022/23 Laliga title after garnering 88 points from 38 games

