Bonus Row; Don’t Blame Super Falcons If Team Fails To

Former Super Eagles forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to blame the Super Falcons if the team failed to shine at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

He made this known on the backdrop of the NFF General-Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi categorically telling the players in a meeting that the federation would not pay match bonuses because FIFA had already announced that each of them would receive the huge cash of $30,000 in the group stage of the tournament.

However, the players kicked against such move and vowed to boycott their first match at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Canada.

This will not be the first time the Falcons are involved in a bonus dispute with the NFF at an international tournament.

After winning the 2004 WAFCON in South Africa, the record African champions refused to travel back home, insisting they were paid their bonuses first.

Also, they conducted a sit-in protest at their Abuja…