Dessers Experience Will Be Massive For Rangers –Beale

Rangers manager, Michael Beale has insisted that Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers’ wealth of experience will play a massive role for the club ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Recall that the Nigerian international on Thursday, signed a four-year contract.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Beale expressed his delight at having an experienced forward joined his team.

“We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions,” he told the club’s official website.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession.

“When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.”

