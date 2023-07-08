Eagle7 Sports Radio  Is One

On this special day I humbly seek the permission of all that are reading this to hide under the license of my column to delve into elementary philosophy. Life is too complex a subject for me to attempt to x-ray mine in any other way.

On this day, as on all other days before and after today, I am grateful to the Creator for letting me fulfil what, I believe, is my purpose in life – to do good and to do well, to play my small part, and to leave the rest to him who neither rewards nor punishes, but has made provision from the beginning of time for ‘everyone according to their seeds and deeds’.

Many years ago, I became aware that life is a moment-to-moment race spent experiencing or creating everything in existence.

At different times, I have been steered along my path by a few persons whose words and actions have been the tools I have deployed to manage unique experiences that constitute my life, from moment to moment.

My father once marched me into a police station when I was…