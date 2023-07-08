Iheanacho Linked With Saudi Arabia Move

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho is attracting the interest of Saudi Arabian clubs.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, several Saudi Arabian clubs have submitted offers for Iheanacho.

Plettenberg however revealed that Leicester City are yet to take a decision on the future of the player.

The 26-year-old is among players looking to leave Leicester City this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The striker was named Leicester City’s Best Player for the 2022/23 season.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi also have offers from Saudi Arabia clubs.

