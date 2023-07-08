Naija Super 8: Lobi Secure 2-1 Comeback Win Vs Rivers United

Lobi Stars secured a 2-1 comeback win against Rivers United in the second game in Group B of the 2023 Naija Super 8 on Saturday.

Albert Korvah deflected shot found the back of the net and gave Rivers United the lead in the 31st minute.

Okoromi David’s half volley drew Lobi level in the 71st minute.

Chibuike Charles netted the winner in the 96th minute to seal the win for Lobi.

