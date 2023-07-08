Ordega Arrives Super Falcons Camp

Francisca Ordega has arrived the Super Falcons camp in Australia ahead of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ordega’s arrivals was announced on the Super Falcons Twitter handle on Saturday.

This brings the number of players in camp to 22 with Halimotu Ayinde still being expected.

“Camp Updates!

“Our camp in Gold Coast swelled with the arrival of CSKA Moscow star Francisca Ordega from Russia.

We now have 22 players in Australia 🇳🇿for the

@FIFAWWC

“Still awaiting Rosengard midfielder Halimatu Ayinde from Sweden.”

The Falcons are in Group B at the World Cup with Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

The tournament will kickoff on July 20 and end August 20.

