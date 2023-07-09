Barcelona Sign Brazil Teen Star From Paranaense

Laliga giants FC Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Barcelona signed the youngster on a six-year deal from Brazilian Serie A outfit, Athletico Paranaense.

Roque is expected to be a backup and understudy to the Blaugrana (Blue and deep red) top striker, Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona have also signed IIkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez this summer transfer window.

According to Football Espana, the Catalan club will disburse €45 million for Roque – €35 million fixed fee and £10 million add-ons.

With Barcelona’s registration issues, it is unclear whether Roque will make his debut at the start of the season or in January.

Roque was also linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester United this summer. However, the one-cap Brazil international has…