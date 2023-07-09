Chelsea Interested In Arsenal Striker

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with representatives of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Balogun returned to Arsenal after a successful season-long loan at French club Reims, scoring 21 goals.



But his exploits in France has only increased his desire for more game time and he may have to leave the Emirates Stadium to find it.

According to Football Transfers, Balogun’s representatives have discussed with Chelsea over a switch to west London.

The Blues now appear to be leading the chase for the United States international who has attracted attention from a host of European clubs.

AC Milan and Inter along with Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig are all tracking the 22-year-old following his breakout season in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the lookout for a No.9 despite the signing of Christopher Nkunku.

Kai Havertz’s move to Arsenal has left Chelsea in short supply with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to move on this summer after a…