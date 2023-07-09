Chelsea Manager Pochettino Plans To Hold Talks With Alli

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to call Dele Alli to offer some help to the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

Alli, currently at Everton, thrived under Pochettino during their spell together at Spurs.

He played an important role in a Spurs side that challenged for the Premier League title across the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons and played in the 2019 Champions League final.

However since joining Everton in 2022, the 27-year-old has failed to rediscover such impressive form from his time at Spurs.

A loan spell at Besiktas last season saw him continue to struggle, with his future at the Toffees now uncertain.

Amid such a decline, Pochettino claims he wants to get in contact with his former player in the hopes of getting him back on track.

“I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a bit with him. I want to help him and see what is going on,” said the Argentine boss via The Sun.

“He’s still young. For sure,…