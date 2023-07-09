D’Tigers Edge Mali In Group Opener

Nigeria’s D’Tigers pipped Mali in their opening Group B game at the second edition of the 2023 FIBA AfroCan holding in Angola.

In Sunday’s encounter D’Tigers emerged victorious with a 62 – 56 points win over the Malians.

Up next for D’Tigers is a tough fixture against hosts Angola on Monday, July 10 in the three-team group.

The second edition of the FIBA AfroCan Kicked off on Saturday July 8 and will end on July 16.

The AfroCan (alternatively known as the FIBA AfroCan) is a men’s basketball continental competition in Africa, which is played biennially under the auspices of FIBA and the FIBA African zone thereof.

Unlike the AfroBasket, AfroCan is only opened to all players who play for basketball clubs based in Africa.

In 2017, a new calendar by FIBA changed the AfroBasket from a biennial to quadrennial tournament.

As a consequence, the AfroCan was created to vill up the void.

The first ever AfroCan was held in 2019 in Mali, with DR Congo winning the inaugural…