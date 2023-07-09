Juventus Irritated By Chelsea’s Strategy Regarding Lukaku Deal

Serie A outfit Juventus are irritated by Premier League club Chelsea’s strategy with regards to the sale of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues continue to raise the asking price for Lukaku as the Nerazurri continue to bid for the 30 year old Belgian goalpoacher.

Lukaku was loaned to Inter Milan for the 2022/23 season. But he has since returned to Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

Tuttosport reports that Juventus have informed Chelsea of their intention to sign Lukaku.

The Blues currently have Lukaku’s asking price at €45 million. They have told Inter Milan that the Bianconeri are bidding for Lukaku which irritates the Old Lady.

Chelsea turned down Inter Milan’s first bid for Lukaku. The Blues are keen on a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal who have offered €45 million plus €5 million add ons.

Lukaku originally transferred from Manchester United to Inter Milan at beginning of the 2019/20 season. He then returned to Chelsea in 2021 and was loaned back…