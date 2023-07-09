Naija Super 8: Lucky Enyimba Share Spoils With Sporting Lagos

Nigeria Premier League champions, Enyimba held Sporting Lagos to a 0-0 draw in their Naija Super 8 encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday night.

The Aba giants have now failed to record a win in their opening two games in the competition.

Sporting Lagos created the better goal scoring opportunities in the game.

Mohamed Zilkifilu missed a penalty for Enyimba 14 minutes from time.

The penalty was saved by John Noble, who was named Man of the Match following his impressive display in the keenly contested encounter.

Enyimba occupy last position in Group A with one point from two games.

George Finidi’s side must beat Katsina United to have any chance of progressing into the semi-finals.

Remo Stars top the standings with four points from two games.

Katsina United and Sporting Lagos, who have played one game have one point each.

