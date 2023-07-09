Osho Dedicates Akwa United’s Victory Over Yobe Stars To Players

Akwa United head coach, Fatai Osho was pleased with the performance of his players in Saturday’s victory against Yobe Desert Stars.

The Promise Keepers started their campaign at the Naija Super 8 competition with a 2-1 win against the Nigeria National League side.

Anthony Chukwu Ebuka headed the Uyo club n in front off James Ajako’s delivery from a corner kick in the 34th minute.

Cyril Olisema doubled the advantage three minutes before the break.

Olisema missed a penalty for the former Nigeria Premier League champions after the break.

Moments later, Yobe Stars reduced the deficit when Emmanuel James sent a low free kick beyond everyone into the net.

In a post-match interview, Osho said he dedicated his first win to his players, with an assurance of better improvement ahead of the upcoming Nigeria Professional Football League season.

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team within…