23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship Final

The much anticipated 23rd edition of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals concluded with a thrilling display of talent and intense competition. Held at the National Stadium in Lagos on July 7, 2023, the event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT. Let’s delve into the highlights and memorable moments of the finals.

The final games brought forth a rollercoaster of emotions as the teams showcased their skills and determination on the court. The boys’ category witnessed a gripping battle between Father O’Connell Science College from Minna, Niger State, and Government Secondary School Karu from Abuja, FCT. In a closely contested match, Government Secondary School Karu emerged victorious with a final score of 46-43, securing the championship title.

Meanwhile, Topfield College from Ajegunle, Lagos, in the girls’ category, faced off against…