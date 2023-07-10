Amusan Gets Thimbs-Up From AFN Vice President

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, First Vice President, Tafida Gadzama says World 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan deserves to be appreciated as a great ambassador of track and field in Nigeria.

The 26-year-old Amusan was the star athlete at the 2023 Nigerian Track and Field Championships which ended on Friday in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

The reigning African, Commonwealth and Diamond League champion ran 12.70 to make it a hat-trick of 100m hurdles wins at the championships and expressed, in a Facebook post, her readiness to always come home to run as a mark of honour for her country, Nigeria.

Gadzama is thrilled with the exemplary attitude of world champio, Amusan, and assures the AFN will ensure those who feel bigger than the federation and Nigeria will not be selected for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.

“The AFN issued a statement days to the…