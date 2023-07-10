Cole : Mount Will Take Manchester United To Next Stage

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole believes that new signing Mason Mount can improve the team.

The attacking midfielder has signed a big money deal with the Red Devils, having nearly run down his Blues contract.

Having secured Mount from the Blues, Cole is hoping he has the quality to elevate last season’s third placed Premier League finishers.

“It’s a positive signing, of course it is,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“Fingers crossed everything works out really well for him. He had a difficult season last season at Chelsea, didn’t really play as many games as he would have liked.

“I’m hoping that he can come to Manchester United, enjoy himself and try and bring Man United to the next stage.”

