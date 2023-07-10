Ex-Flying Eagles Forward Adam Bags 12th League Goal In Norway

Two late goals from former Flying Eagles forward Akor Adams, secured a dramatic 2-1 win for Lillestrom away to Rosenborg in Game week 13 of the Norwegian topflight on Sunday.

It is Adams’ 12th goal in 12 league games for Lillestrom this season.

The 23-year-old is second in the top scorers chart just one goal shy of Amahl Pellegrino of Bodo Glimt.

Adams drew Lillestrom level with five minutes left before bagging the winner in the 92nd minute.

Ole Saeter had given Rosenborg the lead in the 11 minutes into the game.

Lillestrom are now in eight position on 20 points in the 16-team Norwegian first division.

Adams was a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The Flying Eagles was knocked out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.

