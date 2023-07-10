Nigerian Forward Joins Rwandan Club APR FC

Victor Mbaoma has linked up with Rwandan club, APR FC, reports Completesports.com.

The current Rwandan League champions announced the Nigerian penned a two-year contract with them.

Mbaoma will get the chance to feature in the CAF Champions League with APR next season.

The forward was in the books of Algerian club, MC Algiers last season.

The striker featured for Katsina United in the Nigeria National League Super Eight playoffs in Asaba this month.

Mbaoma scored three goals in three matches to help Katsina United gain promotion back to the Nigeria Premier League.

APR are the most successful club in Rwanda with 21 League and 13 Rwandan Cup titles.

