Sporting Lagos Coach Ready For Tactical Battle Against Remo Stars

Sporting Lagos head coach Paul Offor says he is looking forward to Tuesday’s encounter against Remo Stars.

Offor’s side will take on the Sky Blue Stars in a Naija Super 8 Group B encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Sporting Lagos held Nigeria Premier League champions Enyimba to a 0-0 draw in their first match on Sunday night.

In an interview with Sportinglagos.com, Offor said his team stuck to their playing philosophy in the Enyimba game.

“We wanted more from the game but we know we played against the bed team in the country, and we’re proud of our performance,” Offor said.

“We’re happy we were able to stick to our playing philosophy and control parts of the game.

“In the space of two days we’re playing the best teams in the country, both with continental experience. I like it because it is helping us learn where we stand where we need to get…