Bayelsa United Want Rivers United, Lobi Stars Santioned For illegal Possession Of Players

Nigerian Premier League (NPL) club Bayelsa United have queried Rivers United and Lobi Stars for fielding their players in their various matches.

Alex Oyowah, Osagie Onisodumeya and Taiwo Abdulrafiu are the players mentioned in a statement released by the club .

The trio are still Bayelsa United players and have a valid contract with the club.

Tiebowei Diepreye’s led side made the

allegation on their official Twitter handle.

The club queried Rivers United for fielding Alex Oyowah and Osagie Onisodumeya in the Naija Super 8 tournament.

The Restoration alleged that it is against rule nine and framework of the NPFL for the three players to be playing for Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

Bayelsa United proceed to hold Rivers United in breach of rule 9:39:1 and 9:39:2.

Bayelsa United want the sum of N1m to be awarded in their favour.

Bayelsa United finished seventh in the NPFL Group B last season with a total of 21 points from 18 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…