Chelsea Striker Fofana Nears Union Berlin Switch

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is close to sealing a move to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin this summer transfer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, the move is reportedly a loan deal without an option to buy. Therefore the move will be terminated in the summer of 2024.

Fofana was signed by Chelsea in the 2023 winter window on a six year deal with an option to extend by a year.

However Chelsea acquired Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the forward department this summer hence necessitating a departure for Fofana from Stamford Bridge.

Also another forward Armando Broja will also feature for Chelsea in the pre-season after his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 20 year old Fofana made three Premier League appearances for the Blues last season.

The Blues finished the Premier League season in 12th place with 44 points from 38 games.

