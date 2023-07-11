I Got A Hostile Look From Ferguson After Snubbing Man U

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has revealed that he got a contemptuous look from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after snubbing the Red Devils to join Chelsea.

Recall that Man United secured a deal to sign Mikel in January 2006, but Chelsea argued that they had already reached an agreement with the midfielder and his agents.

After complaints to FIFA, Chelsea reached an agreement with Man United and Lyn to secure Mikel’s signature for £16 million.

However, in a chat via The Debrief Podcast recalled his first meeting with Ferguson after the controversial transfer.

Mikel said on “I saw him [Ferguson] one time, it was Manchester United against Chelsea, I was coming out of the dressing room and as I was coming out of the door at the corner he was coming out and I just s*** myself.

“I can’t remember what happened, I think I tripped up on the stairs, he looked at me and he just walked out. He started chewing his gum and just walked out. He did…