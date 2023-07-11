Miller: Dessers Good Signing For Rangers

Former Rangers star, Kenny Miller believes Cyriel Dessers will make a big impact at the club.

Dessers moved to Rangers from Italian club, Cremonese last week.

The Nigeria international signed a four-year contract.

“Dessers is clearly a striker he’s had his eye on for a long time. It’s a player who was flagged up back when Steven Gerrard was in charge, and I suspect a few of the new recruits are in the same boat,” Miller Daily Record.

“He’s finally got his man and it looks an encouraging signing. I said at the end of the season the big priority was sorting out both ends of the pitch – the goalkeeper and striker.

“Beale has now done that. He’s taken full charge of the recruitment drive. We had all the stuff about Ross Wilson before but he’s taken it all on his shoulders. He’s been given good backing and he’s landing the players he wants,

“Beale brought in Jack Butland, who is a goalkeeper with a…