Napoli Will Accept Suitable Offer For Osimhen –De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has reiterated that the club won’t be in a haste to sell Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen except there is a suitable offer for him.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been linked with top clubs in Europe such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Man United.

Osimhen, who led Napoli to win the Serie A tile, was the top scorer with 26 goals from 32 games.

However, De Laurentiis has stated that only teh right offer will see Osimhen leave Napoli this summer.

“We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that’s for sure,” he was quoted as saying by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Then if a ‘more than indecent proposal’ arrives, we will move on and find another top talent, as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.”

Style of play

Osimhen is a right-footed centre-forward known for his presence, athleticism, strength, directness, runs into space, eye for goal and his linkup play. At 185 cm, he has good holdup…