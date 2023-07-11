OFFICIAL: Chelsea Striker Fofana Complete Loan Move To Union Berlin

Côte d’Ivoire forward David Fofana has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Blues confirmed the loan move in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Fofana joined Chelsea during the January transfer window from Molde and made three appearances.

“The striker joined Chelsea in January from Norwegian club Molde and was incorporated into the men’s first-team squad.

“He was handed his debut against Manchester City in the FA Cup and further appearances followed in the Premier League for the 20-year-old.

“The Ivory Coast international will now continue his development with Union, who will compete in the Champions League this season for the first time in the club’s history.

“Good luck, David!”

