Sinner Edges Safiullin, Reaches First Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner lived up to his billing as Wimbledon’s poster boy by booking a grand slam semi-final place for the first time in his career.

The Italian player showcased his prowess in a hard-fought match against Russian Roman Safiullin, ultimately prevailing with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Sinner, at just 21 years old, has taken full advantage of a favorable draw at the grasscourt major this year. In fact, he became the first male player since Boris Becker and Pete Sampras in 1995 to reach the semi-finals without facing a top 50 opponent.

By reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, Sinner joins an elite group of Italian men, including Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini, who have achieved the same feat in the tournament’s history.

