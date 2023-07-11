Solomon Joins Tottenham From Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Israel international, Manor Solomon, on a free transfer from Ukrainian outfit, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon made 24 appearances and scored five goals in the Premier League while on loan at Fulham last season.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon. The Israel international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit,” an official confirmation on the Tottenham Hotspur website reads.

Manor, 23, spent his early years at local side Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in November 2016. He scored eight goals in 73 appearances for the Israeli outfit, earning himself a move to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2019.

Solomon, a left-winger, made 106 appearances for Shakhtar, scoring 22 goals and winning the domestic league title on two…