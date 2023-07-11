Super Eagles Will Win 2023 AFCON -Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi says he’s optimistic Nigeria has the right mentality and quality to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Nigeria sealed qualification for the tournament with a game to spare after defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 last month.

The Super Eagles have won the tournament three times and were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Tunisia at the last edition of the competition hosted by Cameroon.

However, in an interview with Channels Television, Awoniyi said that he’s confident will be champions again in Ivory Coast.

“I think everyone in the squad is happy; the first stage is to qualify for the AFCON which we did already, then the next stage now is just to try everything possible to win the AFCON, which is the target for the country,” Awoniyi told Channels Television.

“The last one was an experience, I was there and we are happy we are there again and of course, we want to go there and we want to win the trophy for sure.”

