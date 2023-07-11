Wimbledon: Djokovic Overcomes Rublev In Four Sets, Zooms Into Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic inched closer to equalling Roger Federer’s mens’ singles record after overcoming Andrey Rublev in the quarter finals of the Wimbledon game on Tuesday.

Djokovic earned a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory to stay on track for his fifth straight crown on the London lawns, his record-tying eighth Wimbledon title overall and his 24th major trophy.

The result also lifted him to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, for now.

Next up for Djokovic is a semi-final showdown with Jannik Sinner, who defeated Roman Safiullin in four sets earlier on Tuesday.

It will be a rematch of the pair’s quarter-final last year at Wimbledon, when Djokovic rallied from two sets down for a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory. They have not met since then, with the Serbian.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…