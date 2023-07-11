You’ll Jeopardise Your Euro 2024 Chances With Saudi Move –Mur

Former Liverpool man Danny Murphy has warned Jordan Henderson that he will jeopardize his chances of playing in Euro 2024 if he joins Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League.

According to him, doing so would jeopardise his chances of playing in the Euro 2024 championship

Former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, who was recently appointed as Al-Ettifaq manager, is reportedly in talks with the Reds to lure the England midfielder to the Middle East.

But Murphy does not believe Liverpool the captain should make the move.

Murphy said that the midfielder still has plenty to give in the game.

“He’s still so capable!” He told talkSPORT

“What else is there to achieve?

“As soon as he goes out there, he’ll jeopardise any chances of the Euros next summer!

