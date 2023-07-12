Balogun Returns To Rangers On One-Year Deal

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has rejoined Rangers after signing a one-year contract.

Rangers announced Balogun’s signing in a statement released on their website on Wednesday.

It is a return to Rangers for Balogun who had played for the club from 2020 to 2022.

He becomes the seventh signing of the summer for Rangers.

“Rangers are delighted to welcome Leon Balogun back to Rangers, with the central defender signing a one-year deal with the club, subject to international clearance,” the club wrote.

Speaking after his arrival at the team’s training camp in Germany, Balogun commented: “I am just excited to be honest, it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least.

“I know second is no option, I know what…