Balogun Set For Rangers Return

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is set for a surprise return to Scottish giants Rangers.

Rangers announced that centre-back Kid Leon had suffered a serious injury blow during their pre-season camp in Germany.

And with the Scotland Under-21 ace facing a “significant” lay-off, boss Michael Beale has turned to Balogun as he looks to beef up his rear-guard options.

Balogun played a significant role for Rangers as they lifted the Premiership title in 2021 and was also key as Gers went all the way to the final of the Europa League a year later under Gio van Bronckhorst.

The 35-year-old quit Ibrox that summer as he was reunited with Gerrard’s former No.2 Beale at QPR and is now set to follow his former Loftus Road boss back to Glasgow.

Now according to Record Sport Balogun – a free agent after the expiry of his one-year Rs deal – was back in the city yesterday for medical tests.

And he’s now set to rejoin his former side as he fills in for the stricken King. With the…