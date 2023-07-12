Chelsea Hand Inter Milan Lukaku Ultimatum

Premier League club Chelsea have given Serie A outfit Inter Milan a five day ultimatum to finalise the deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is reportedly keen on a transfer to the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League runners-up.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea told Lukaku not to resume their pre-season training today, and he won’t join the Blues until they they leave for USA on Monday.

He could also stay at the Chelsea Cobham Training centre to work on his fitness without joining the other players.

The 30 year old spent the 2022/23 season on loan with the Nerazurri.

Chelsea want €40m for Lukaku,while Inter are looking at a €30 million deal plus add -ons.

Lukaku has also been linked to Juventus who want to secure a deal if Dusan Vlahovic leaves club.

The Belgian rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

The player scored 10 goals and six assists in 25 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan in the last campaign.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved….