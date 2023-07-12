Chelsea Must All They Secure Fresh Agreement In-Demand Player

It’s safe to say that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has had a season to remember for all the right reasons. The 20-year-old made a name for himself towards the back end of the 2023/24 season with plenty of strong performances for Brighton & Hove Albion, and it appears as though these impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Colwill made 22 appearances in total for the Seagulls, and certainly played a part in their strong finish in the second-half of last year’s league campaign, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side finished sixth in the Premier League table, which saw them qualify for the 2023/24 Europa League, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

Despite only being 20, he’s got a considerable amount of experience in first-team football compared to some players his age, and plenty will feel as though he’s learn a lot from his loan spell with Huddersfield Town during the 2021/22 campaign, which was a breakthrough season for Colwill, having not quite broken into the…