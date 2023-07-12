FIFA Sanctions Ronaldo’s Club Al Nassr Over Musa Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr have been sanctioned by FIFA over a transfer issue involving Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

Al Nassr have been banned from registering new players going into the new Saudi Arabia Professional League season.

Al-Nassr have failed to pay Leicester City the money they owe them over Musa’s transfer.

Musa linked up with Al Nassr in a well celebrated move in 2018 after impressing at the World Cup in Russia.

Al Nassr paid Leicester City €16.50m to secure the services of Musa.

The former Saudi Pro League champions are however yet to pay the add-ons, despite The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

Al-Nassr were ordered to pay the Foxes €460,000 in performance-related add-ons.

The Saudi Arabian giants failure to obey CAS’ ruling has forced FIFA to ban them from registering new players ahead of the new season.

By Adeboye Amosu

