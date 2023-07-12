Onazi Moves To Hong Kong Club Kitchee SC

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has joined Hong Kong club, SC Kitchee SC.

Onazi was unveiled among four other players by the club on Wednesday.

SC Kitchee head coach, Alex Chu expressed his admiration for the Nigerian as his energy, box-to-box potential, and his experienced profile are going to be a great addition to Kitchee in the hunt for the AFC Champions League.

The 30-year-old started his professional career at Serie A club, Lazio.

Onazi has also played for clubs in Turkey, Lithuania and Saudi Arabia.

The combative midfielder was part of Super Eagles side that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

SC Kitchee have won the Hong Kong Premier League title 12 times

The club is also the first team from Hong Kong to win a game in AFC Champions League group stage and the first Hong Kong club to advance to the round of 16.

