Amateur Clubs In Cameroon Urge Eto’o To Resign As FA President

Cameroon’s Amateur Clubs’ Association (ACFAC) has called on Samuel Eto’o to resign from his post as president of the country’s football federation, citing “grave irregularities” in the organisation.

BBC Sport Africa reported last week that the group voted 11-1 in favour of asking Eto’o to stand down.

It said the 42-year-old should resign “if he still loves Cameroonian football, as he has always claimed”.

ACFAC called for Cameroon’s sports minister to intervene, and mentioned the possibility of asking FIFA president Gianni Infantino to do the same.

Among its list of concerns, ACFAC said the decision to change the Fecafoot president’s mandate from four to seven years was both anti-statutory and illegal.

Also, it highlighted the lack of publication of new statutes adopted last August.

There were also questions to answer, it said, about Eto’o’s decision to take an ambassadorial role with a sports betting company, which could be in violation of both FIFA…