Emenalo Set To Become Saudi Pro League’s First Director Of Football

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is set to appoint former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo as its first director of football.

According to The Athletic, amid a massive drive to sign big-name players and managers, this move provides yet another indication of the competition’s ambition — plus a commitment not only to secure elite on-pitch talent but leading off-field personnel too.

Emenalo occupied a similar role at Chelsea between 2011-2017, overseeing a hugely successful period across the men’s, women’s and academy sides at the west London club.

The former Nigeria international left-back was also heavily involved in transfer activity, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and N’Golo Kante recruited during his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Emenalo went on to spend two years as sporting director for AS Monaco and has since remained active in consultancy capacities.

Also Read: Tennis Star Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

He is regarded among the best in his…