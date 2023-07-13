I Love Listening To Asake’s Amapiano Song –Sterling

Chelsea midfielder, Raheem Sterling has disclosed that he has falling in love with ‘Amapiano’ song by Nigerian singer, Asake.

The England international disclosed this in a video shared on Chelsea’s Tiktok page.

In the video, the players while heading to preseason training, were asked what song they listened to at the moment, and Sterling revealed that he has caught the “Amapiano fever.”

“Amapiano [by Asake],” Sterling said when asked about what song he listens to at the moment.

