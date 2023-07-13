I Want To Be A Real Madrid Legend –Guler

Turkish midfielder Arda Guler says his ambition is to become a club legend at Laliga outfit Real Madrid.

Guler moved to Real Madrid from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce this summer transfer window. Los Blancos (the whites) disbursed €20 million for the 18 year old sensation and he signed a six year contract with the Copa del Rey champions.

Guler was close to joining Real Madrid’s Laliga rivals Barcelona but eventually settled for a transfer to the Spanish capital.

In an interview with RealMadridTV, Guler marvelled at Real Madrid’s European Cup collection and highlighted his qualities.

“I want to go down in the history of this club, I would love to become a legend,” Guler said

“This club has won so many trophies throughout history. I have just seen all the European Cups and I can say it’s the most incredible feeling. I have come to Real Madrid to work and evolve in my game and in my sporting career.

” I am an attacking player who can score goals, set them up,…