I Was Molested By My Mother’s Friend, Started Smoking At Seven –Dele Alli

Everton midfielder, Dele Alli has recounted on how he was molested by his mother’s friend and engaged in smoking at just seven years.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the former Tottenham Hotspur star gave an insight into some of the disturbing incidents that have affected both his life and career.

“[My childhood is] something I have not really spoken about that much, to be honest,” Alli said.

“So, at six, I was molested by my mum’s friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six.

“I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back. At seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs.

“An older person told me that they would not stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath, I would have the drugs, that was eight. Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man.

“Twelve, I was adopted – and from then, it was like – I was adopted by an…