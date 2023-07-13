I Went To Rehab For Six Weeks This Summer

Dele Alli has revealed that he checked himself into rehab to kick an addiction to sleeping tablets.

Alli disclosed this in a heartbreaking interview with the Overlap, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

He was heralded as a generational talent during his early days at Tottenham Hotspur but his career has not turned out the way many predicted.

Opening up to Neville, Alli said he spent a recent spell at a rehabilitation facility.

“I got addicted to sleeping tablets, it’s a problem not only I have. It’s going around more than people realise in football.

“Now is probably the right time to tell people. It’s tough to talk about it as it’s quite recent and something I’ve hid for a long time and I’m scared to talk about.

“When I came back from Turkey (following a loan spell at Besiktas) I came back and found out I needed an operation.

“I was in a bad place mentally. I decided to go to a modern rehab facility that deals with addiction and mental health and…