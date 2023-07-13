Mane Urged To Leave Bayern Munich Ahead Possible Kane Signing

Bayern Munich have reportedly urged Sadio Mane to look for a new club as the German giants are looking to sign Tottenham and England captain, Harry Kane.

Mane arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer from Liverpool for a fee of up to £35 million. Despite a promising start in Bavaria, the Senegal captain’s form quickly deteriorated.

His form plummeted after the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, with only one Bundesliga goal. The 31-year-old however, scored 12 goals and made six assists in 38 matches across four competitions (Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB Pokal and German Super Cup, ) for Bayern in the past season.

Also Read: Inter Milan Fans Beg Onana To Stay Amid Link To Man United

He was also involved in a dressing room brawl with ex-Manchester City star Leroy Sane, which resulted in a suspension from new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Previous rumours suggested that Bayern were already willing to trade Mane to reclaim a significant portion of the sum they paid for…