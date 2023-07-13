Messi Move To Inter Miami Will Add Commercial Value To MLS

DC United coach Wayne Rooney has reiterated that Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will add more commercial value to the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi is joining Inter Miami with his presentation eagerly anticipated.

Rooney expects everyone connected to the competition to enjoy a significant lift.

He said, “I think it’s an excellent move for MLS, from a commercial standpoint, it’s going to be a magnet for attracting interest from different corners of the globe.

“With Messi, we are welcoming arguably the best player to ever grace the field. His competitive spirit and talent will undoubtedly aid Miami in climbing the ranks.”

Style of play

Due to his short stature, Messi has a lower centre of gravity than taller players, which gives him greater agility, allowing him to change direction more quickly and evade opposing tackles; this has led the Spanish media to dub him La Pulga Atómica (“The Atomic Flea”).

As a commercial entity, Messi’s marketing brand has…