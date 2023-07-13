Nduka Lauds Naija Super 8 Organisers

Rivers United stand-in coach Ndubuisi Nduka has lauded the organisers of the Naija Super 8 competition.

Nduka praised the organisers in the post match conference following the Rivers United and Yobe Stars game.

The Port-Harcourt-based club defeated Yobe Stars 1-0 on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Kazie Eyinnaya scored the lone goal of the game in the 25th minute from a corner kick by Emmanuel Ampiah.

Both teams had already crashed out of the competition prior to the game as Akwa United and Lobi Stars had booked their place in the semifinals.

Lauding the organisers of the eight-team competition in a video posted on Rivers United’s Twitter handle, Nduka said:”There are a lot of things to pick from this competition.

“I want to tell you that I want to encourage the organisers and sponsors of this competition and while the IMC is trying to regularize our league and put it into shape.”

Rivers United finished first in the NPL Group B with 34 points from 18 matches in…