Osho Reacts To Akwa United Defeat To Lobi Stars

Akwa United head coach, Fatai Osho remain unperturbed despite his side’s 2-0 defeat to Lobi Stars in their Naija Super 8 encounter on Wednesday.

Joseph Atule scored twice in the first half to condemn the Promise Keepers to their first defeat in the competition.

The Uyo club finished in second position in Group B with six points.

Osho stated that it was a tactical decision to give all his players the opportunity to feature at the tournament.

“Having already secured our place in the last four, the match with Lobi Stars gave us a good opportunity to see all our players in a competitive match situation as we continue to build for the new league season,” Osho told the club’s official website.

“We observed that we didn’t play well and we made some mistakes especially in the first half but we came back stronger in the second half but we couldn’t overturn the result.

“Remember,…